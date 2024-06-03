Dr. Christopher Bernier could make $350K as Duval schools’ next superintendent, draft proposal shows

Duval County’s next top educator could make $350,000, according to a draft proposal contract Action News Jax received on Monday.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Duval County School Board selected Dr. Christopher Bernier to lead the district.

The four-year contract would start July 1, according to the draft, which was the proposal Bernier sent to the school board.

Bernier was making $275,000 before he quit as superintendent of Lee County Schools in Southwest Florida.

According to the draft proposal, his new job at DCPS will come with a 27% increase.

He would start with a base salary of $350,000, the proposal shows. That was the maximum offered by the district in its job posting for the superintendent position.

For reference, his predecessor, Dr. Diana Greene, was making $300,000 by the time she left the district in 2023.

Bernier will $15,000 in moving expenses, according to the proposal.

The School Board still has to approve the proposal and the School Board has not yet accepted it.

SEE BERNIER’S DRAFT CONTRACT BELOW:

