DPS unveiling Fallen Officers Memorial in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety will unveil its new Fallen Officers Memorial on Thursday at the Austin DPS headquarters.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at 5805 N. Lamar Blvd., according to DPS.

Special guests attending the ceremony include Gov. Greg Abbott, DPS Director Steven McCraw and retired DPS director Lamar Beckworth, the agency said in a news release.

Additionally, DPS said it will unveil its new memorial display, which will be in the DPS headquarters main lobby, the release said.

“Both the new Fallen Officers Memorial and memorial display will serve as a permanent place to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their fellow Texans,” DPS said in the release.

