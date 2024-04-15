DPS: Troopers find meth, cocaine during I-40 traffic stop in Oldham County

Authorities seized more than 12 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and more than one pound of suspected cocaine during an interstate traffic stop in the region Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

DPS said a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County around 9:49 a.m. Sunday. A 2023 Nissan Altima had been traveling east on I-40 near Vega when the vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation.

The Trooper found multiple vacuum-sealed bundles of methamphetamine and one plastic-wrapped bundle of cocaine inside a cardboard box in the trunk, according to DPS.

The Nissan's driver, Dontae Revels, 41, and a passenger, Latoyia Shelton, 40, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail on a charge for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles, California to Tulsa.

