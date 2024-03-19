DPS releases name of latest fatality on Big Country highways

The Big Country has experienced a staggering number of highway fatalities this year.

Over the past weekend, Merkel police responded to seven accidents in one 24-hour period, along with one highway fatality.

Second highway fatality for St. Patrick's Day weekend

In Coleman County, as the clock struck midnight Saturday morning, the Big Country experienced another unfortunate tragedy with the death of a highway driver.

Daniel Siller Jr., 57, of Santa Anna was driving west down U.S. Highway 67 in his Ram pickup truck 4 miles east of Santa Anna, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

When Siller turned onto 67, he was struck from behind by Cooper Cash Jacobs, 19, of Santa Anna who was driving a Ford F250, according to the DPS.

The posted speed limit was 60 mph. Both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Jacobs was transported to Coleman County Medical Center with a non-incapacitating injury, according to the DPS. But Siller was transported to Coleman County Medical Center and pronounced dead just over one hour later.

Texas is No. 5

Texas ranks fifth as the most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S. in 2024 behind Montana, South Carolina and New Mexico, according to Forbes Magazine. Texas is also the "most dangerous state for negligent driving, where impaired drivers cause 91% of fatal accidents."

Forbes has declared the safest states for drivers are New Jersey, followed by Nebraska and Maine.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Highway deaths continue for the Big Country