DPS releases info on manhunt involving homicide suspect in Mertzon

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released new information regarding the manhunt for a man thought to be involved in a homicide and several carjackings that have taken place across several Texas counties and ended in Mertzon.

According to the press release, the man thought to be the murder suspect is deceased following an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier on Tuesday, April 16.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Manhunt for murder suspect continues in Mertzon area

Texas Rangers are currently investigating the officer-involved shooting. DPS shared that more information will be released as it becomes available.

Texas DPS troopers on the scene in Mertzon. Crime scene tape blocks off a residential area as law enforcement continues their investigation.

