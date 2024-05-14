DPS: Pursuit of semi onto I-40 ends in crash, gunfire; 2 dead from Cookville, Tenn.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday released new details concerning a Friday incident in the Texas Panhandle involving a pursuit of an 18-wheeler and an officer-involved shooting that left two people dead.

DPS said on Friday, May 10 at about 2:58 p.m., the Donley County Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop for a truck tractor-semi-trailer traveling in Clarendon.

The semi failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued, heading north on Hwy. 70, DPS said. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden and Gray County Deputies ultimately joined the pursuit.

During the pursuit, gunfire was shot toward law enforcement by a female passenger from the semi, according to DPS.

"The suspect vehicle then exited onto I-40 before State Troopers deployed spikes to disable the vehicle," the DPS update states. "Once the vehicle was stopped, law enforcement again received gunfire from suspects occupying the vehicle, causing several law enforcement officers to return gunfire."

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS. The man who had been driving the semi was taken to the emergency room, where he later died. They were identified as Elizabeth Stevenson, 51, and Edward Stevenson, 60, both of Cookville, Tenn.

Authorities found firearms and narcotics hidden in the vehicle's cab during a search.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS identifies 2 dead after pursuit of semi on I-40 ends in gunfire