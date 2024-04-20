DPS pursuit near Grapevine ends in crash, fleeing 19-year-old driver arrested: officials

A 19-year-old Fort Worth driver was arrested Thursday night after he led Department of Public Safety troopers on a pursuit that ended in a crash near Grapevine, officials said.

A DPS trooper traveling westbound on State Highway 114 attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2013 Ford F-150 shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to DPS officials. Instead of stopping, the Ford’s driver fled and a pursuit ensued.

The driver of the Ford caused a three-vehicle collision on the service road of SH 114 and E. Southlake Boulevard, officials said, and the pursuit ended. No injuries were reported from the crash.

Harry Solomon, the Ford’s driver, was arrested and booked into the Tarrant County Jail for evading arrest with a motor vehicle. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

