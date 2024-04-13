DPS: At least 2 dead, 2 injured in I-40 crash west of Vega

A crash involving four vehicles left at least two dead Friday on Interstate 40 between Vega and Adrian in Oldham County.

According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash involved three truck tractor semi-trailers and one passenger vehicle.

Three of the four vehicles caught fire, and two individuals have been confirmed dead.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, and one person was taken via ambulance to Amarillo Northwest Texas Healthcare System, DPS said.

Authorities are still working on their investigation and notifying next of kin.

According to media reports, traffic was impacted in both directions while first responders worked at the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Oldham County crash on I-40 involving 3 semis, 1 vehicle leaves 2 dead