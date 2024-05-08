DPS identifies Mesa man shot, killed by trooper on Loop 101

The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Monday released the name of the Mesa man killed by a trooper on Sunday.

An as-of-yet unnamed trooper shot Lemonte Anthony Knobelock, 44, after DPS said he pulled a gun on the trooper.

DPS did not provide additional information on the trooper or Knobelock, only offering a statement on its site that reads, "Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident will be available at the conclusion of the investigation."

The trooper, whose actions are being investigated by the DPS Major Incident Division, walked up to a car parked on the shoulder of the southbound Loop 101 near University Drive at around 2 a.m. Sunday. The trooper approached it because a car matching its description had been reported for erratic driving.

According to the department’s statement, the trooper tried to speak with Knobelock and he refused to listen to the trooper’s commands and refused to leave the car.

In a Sunday statement, DPS said the shooting was under investigation by the DPS Major Incident Division. It was unclear if an outside agency was also conducting an investigation.

