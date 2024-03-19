DPS identifies man killed in shootout with police

Mar. 19—FRISCO — A man shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Donavan Ray Favors, 42, of Dallas, was pronounced deceased due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Favors was involved in shooting with officers March 16 at a residence in Frisco. Officers had reportedly responded to the scene to investigate a burglary when Favors opened fire on officers and they returned fire.

The incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.