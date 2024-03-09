The Arizona Department of Public Safety identified a man whom Maricopa Community College police fatally shot on Thursday as 33-year-old Lamar Lindsey.

Bart Graves, a department spokesperson, said Lindsey had no known address.

Warren Trent, another DPS spokesperson, previously said Lindsey pointed a weapon at passing vehicles before Maricopa Community College officers shot and killed him at 11:16 a.m. near 48th and Van Buren streets.

Phoenix Police Department received a call about the suspect, but before officers with that agency arrived, Maricopa Community College Police spotted the suspect, Trent said.

One of the two MCC officers shot the suspect and he was declared dead at the scene, Trent said. No officers were injured.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Van Buren Street, between 48th and 50th streets, was closed.

The nearest MCC campus is GateWay Community College - Washington Campus, located about one mile away from the shooting.

"AZDPS Major Incident Division is handling the investigation and will have additional details once they become available," Trent said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: DPS identifies man fatally shot by Maricopa Community College officers