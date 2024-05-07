DPS: Frich man dies in Potter County motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash early Sunday in Potter County, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Kenneth Morris, 64, of Fritch, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster north on US 87, about 9.5 miles north of Amarillo at 6:35 a.m. Sunday, May 5, when it was raining.

Morris failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, and the motorcycle entered the center median, causing him to lose control, DPS said. The motorcycle flipped onto its side, throwing Morris from the bike. He was wearing a helmet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Potter County Justice of the Peace Debbie Horn.

Road conditions were hazardous due to wet pavement at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

