DPS dedicates boat to fallen trooper at Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) held a ceremony Thursday morning at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo to dedicate a boat in honor of State Trooper Steve Booth, who was shot and died in the line of duty on June 16, 1993.

Booth's family, local and state officials, and active and retired troopers were in attendance to honor the boat's christening. Booth initially joined DPS in 1997 and was stationed in Stratford at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, Renee Cavitt, and his two sons, Brian and Brady.

The director of DPS, Steven McCraw, spoke about the importance of honoring Booth’s legacy.

“Ensuring the legacy of the men and women who give their lives in the line of duty is one of the most important things we can do,” McCraw said. “By dedicating this boat in Trooper Booth’s name, we ensure it will continue to be said throughout this department for decades. To be sure, we will never forget.”

McCraw emphasized that the greatest sacrifice a trooper can make for his community is with his life.

“Every time we lose a trooper, special agent, or a Texas Ranger, it affects the family as well, and we made a promise to his family that Steve would always be remembered as a hero of Texas,” McCraw said. “We are proud of Booth and the sacrifice that he made.”

With a boat that will be activated like this one, McCraw says it is not only an honor but also a reminder of what dangers law enforcement may face.

The DPS Color guard takes colors to stage Thursday at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

“When one steps on that boat every day, you could be in an ambush type of opportunity, and it's important to recognize the possible dangers of service,” he said. “It's always important to recognize the sacrifices of our past and to reflect on that every day that they get on that boat.”

Regional Director of DPS Joe Longway spoke on Booth’s dedication to service.

"Trooper Booth exemplified the department's motto of Courtesy, Service and Protection,” he said. “DPS has not forgotten the sacrifice he made over 30 years ago, and dedicating this vessel in his honor will ensure his memory lives on.”

Local state representatives Four Price and John Smithee spoke at the ceremony.

"Trooper Bobby 'Steve' Booth was a courageous man,” Price said. “Today's vessel dedication in Trooper Booth's name is a wonderful way to honor his memory and heroism. I am proud of the Texas DPS for making it happen.”

Cindy Barkley of DPS spoke about the boat dedication following the ceremony.

“While boats like this are dedicated to fallen troopers, this particular ceremony with a boat is unique because it has never been done in the Texas Panhandle,” Barkley said. "This is another way to carry on the name of our fallen brothers and serve as a constant reminder of Booth’s courageous and dedicated service to the department for his commitment to the citizens of Stratford and the state of Texas. This is a great way to honor him and his family.”

Barkley said that vessels like the one dedicated will be used at the border patrolling the intercoastal waterways to reduce drug smuggling, human trafficking and other criminal activity regions, and she said the most current number of these marine vessels honoring troopers was 36 with 24 patrol ready.

Ben Urbanczyk, assistant chief of DPS who also served in Dalhart and had worked with Trooper Steve Booth, was present and spoke at Thursday's dedication to honor Booth Thursday at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

Ben Urbanczyk, assistant chief of DPS who also served in Dalhart and worked with Booth, was present and spoke at Thursday's dedication. He said it was a bittersweet day for him to honor his fallen friend and trooper.

A plaque and plate for a boat named in honor of State Trooper Steve Booth at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

“Today has its sad part and happy part. We try to remember the good things about Steve, but we never forget what happened to him on June 16,” Urbanczyk said. “We worked together for about five years, and it was great to come together and honor him.”

Urbanczyk said the irony of naming a boat after him would probably be very humorous to Booth.

“He would have said they know I was stationed in Stratford, right,” he added with a smile.

