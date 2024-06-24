An image shows a flooded ditch along 480th Avenue on Saturday afternoon, June 22, 2024, near Lake Alvin.

The death of a man who crashed a UTV in Lincoln County is the same the flood-related death Gov. Kristi Noem mentioned during a Sunday press conference.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety confirmed the two events are one and the same to the Argus Leader in an email Monday.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, an 87-year-old man died following a UTV crash near Lake Alvin, 5 miles east of Harrisburg, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety press release Sunday afternoon.

Brad Reiners, DPS director of communications, told the Argus Leader the victim's name will be released Wednesday morning.

Noem told reporters a person had died from the region's multi-day flood event during a 2:30 p.m. press conference Sunday, but she did not elaborate on where the death took place or who was involved.

The crash happened in the 27000 block of 480th Avenue and involved a 2013 Kawasaki Mule side x side UTV.

The man was traveling northbound on 480th Avenue from 273rd Street, but the road was closed at the time as the east shoulder of the road had washed away, according to preliminary information from the department.

"As the driver attempted to turn around, he went backward over the edge of the washout," the release states. "The UTV began to roll and the driver was ejected. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene."

An Argus Leader reporter observed increased water levels at the lake 5 p.m. Thursday. Lake Alvin's spillway, a structure used to control water levels, was completely submerged when the reporter arrived.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: DPS confirms fatal crash near Lake Alvin was flood-related