DPS: Canyon pedestrian struck, killed by police unit responding to Soncy crash

A Canyon resident was struck and killed Friday night when he went into the roadway in the path of a law enforcement vehicle en route to the scene of another crash in Amarillo.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said at about 9:33 p.m. Friday, June 7, a 2020 Ford F150 Police Vehicle was traveling north on Soncy Road, responding to a major crash at 45th and Soncy. For an unknown reason, David Martinez, 30, of Canyon, crossed Soncy without utilizing a crosswalk in an unlit area from west to east, DPS said. The police driver did not see the pedestrian in the roadway until it was too late and struck the pedestrian.

Martinez was taken to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead by Potter County Justice of the Peace Thomas Jones, who ordered an autopsy.

The driver was not injured.

The crash took place in Randall County on Soncy Road, about .4 miles north of Lexington Square, and the posted speed limit was 50 mph. DPS said the crash remains under investigation, and more information will be released when available.

The earlier high-speed crash at 45th and Soncy killed two Dimmitt residents, Edwin Macias, 18, and Aaron Cervantez, 20, and left another Dimmitt teen hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Also hospitalized was Dawson Pemberton, 23, who was driving a vehicle down Soncy at a high rate of speed and ran a red light before striking the other vehicle, causing it to spin, the Amarillo Police Department had previously reported.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS: Canyon pedestrian struck, killed by police responding to crash