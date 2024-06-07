DPS announces Featured Fugitive for June

Jun. 6—AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Ramiro Dominguez is this month's Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $3,000 for the month if the tip is received in June.

According to a Department of Public Safety news release, Ramiro Manuel Dominguez, 34, of Abernathy, has been wanted since December 2023, when a warrant was issued out of Hale County for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2012, Dominguez was convicted of first-degree rape in Oklahoma following an incident with a 10-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to 8 years confinement. Also in 2012, he was convicted of domestic assault and battery/abuse in Oklahoma and sentenced to 3 years confinement to be served concurrently with his 8-year sentence for rape.

Dominguez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, neck, chest, back and both arms. More information about Dominguez or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor's Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. In 2024, DPS and other agencies have arrested 18 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including eight sex offenders and seven gang members.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

— Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

— Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

— Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS Special Agents work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.