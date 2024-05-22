DPS among agencies increasing Memorial Day traffic patrols, enforcement

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging Texas motorists to heed driver safety tips and prepare for enhanced Memorial Day enforcement efforts, including the annual Click It or Ticket and Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) campaigns throughout the time period from Monday, May 20, through Memorial Day, May 27.

Click It or Ticket is the annual enforcement campaign encouraging the use of seat belts. In Operation CARE, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers look for drivers who are speeding, may be intoxicated, and/or are not complying with Texas’ Move Over, Slow Down law or violating other laws.

According to a report in the Austin American-Statesman, AAA said Texas is projected to see 3.6 million travelers this Memorial Day holiday, a 4.2% increase from last year.

“Memorial Day weekend is commonly recognized as the unofficial kickoff to summer, and it is important for drivers to remember that our roads will be a busier than usual,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a news release. “To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, DPS asks that motorists take a little extra time when driving, obey traffic laws and be mindful of others when sharing the road. When we remember to buckle up, be courteous of others and follow the traffic laws in place to keep drivers safe, Memorial Day — and every day — is safer for everyone in Texas.”

DPS said during its Memorial Day campaign in the state last year, Troopers issued more than 48,480 citations and warnings, including 17,093 for speeding; 2,518 for no insurance; and more than 1,360 for individuals not wearing seat belts or using child seat restraints.

In the 2023 operation, DPS also arrested 150 people on DWI charges, 129 as fugitives and 316 people for other felony charges.

Follow these safety tips as traffic increases over holiday weekend

DPS encourages drivers to follow these safety tips during Memorial Day weekend and beyond:

Never drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you plan to have alcohol at an event or gathering.

Move over or slow down for first responders including police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. DPS said that so far in 2024, there have been more than 3,220 violations of the Move Over, Slow Down law.

Make sure everyone is wearing their seat belts.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices such as cell phones. Texas law prohibits the use of portable devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

Don’t cut in front of large trucks or brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact and any risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Keep an eye on the weather for planned routes to avoid hazardous travel when possible. For the latest road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas online.

In addition, the iWatchTexas program, lets Texans report suspicious activity within the community to help prevent dangerous attacks. Tips can be reported via the website, the free iWatch iOS or Android mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential. However, if there is an emergency, call 911.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS among agencies increasing Memorial Day traffic enforcement