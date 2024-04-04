DPS: 27 arrests made in Deaf Smith County operation targeting crime

HEREFORD – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Wednesday that a recent operation in the region resulted in 27 total arrests.

DPS said on Wednesday through Friday, March 27-29, DPS Special Agents and Troopers conducted a joint operation targeting violent crime in Deaf Smith County, alongside the Hereford Police Department (HPD) and the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office (DSCSO).

The suspects were not identified in the news release.

DPS said as a result of the collaborative effort, 27 people were arrested, with each arrest separated by the following individual charges:

Hinder apprehension or prosecution - known felon

Possession/delivery - drug paraphernalia

Evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transportation. Warrants served for burglary of habitation, felony assault, bail jumping, and failure to appear.

Assault on a public servant, hindering apprehension or prosecution - known felon, and resisting arrest search or transport.

Evading arrest or detention. Warrants served for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 more than one gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 more than one gram / less than four grams; and failure to ID - fugitive from justice.

Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2, more than one gram / less than four grams

Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1, more than one gram / less than four grams;

No driver’s license

Public intoxication

Assault on public servant, resisting arrest, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member

Theft of property more than $750 less than $2,500

Possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon

Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

During the operation, additional fugitive arrests were made on the following warrants:

Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram

Resisting arrest search or transportation

Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram

Burglary of habitation

Criminal trespass

Parole violation

Criminal nonsupport

Indecency with a child

Assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transportation, and evading arrest or detention.

Failure to appear and traffic warrants.

Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram

Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram (times two)

Federal firearms violation

