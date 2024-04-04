DPS: 27 arrests made in Deaf Smith County operation targeting crime
HEREFORD – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Wednesday that a recent operation in the region resulted in 27 total arrests.
DPS said on Wednesday through Friday, March 27-29, DPS Special Agents and Troopers conducted a joint operation targeting violent crime in Deaf Smith County, alongside the Hereford Police Department (HPD) and the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office (DSCSO).
The suspects were not identified in the news release.
DPS said as a result of the collaborative effort, 27 people were arrested, with each arrest separated by the following individual charges:
Hinder apprehension or prosecution - known felon
Possession/delivery - drug paraphernalia
Evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transportation. Warrants served for burglary of habitation, felony assault, bail jumping, and failure to appear.
Assault on a public servant, hindering apprehension or prosecution - known felon, and resisting arrest search or transport.
Evading arrest or detention. Warrants served for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 more than one gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 more than one gram / less than four grams; and failure to ID - fugitive from justice.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2, more than one gram / less than four grams
Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1, more than one gram / less than four grams;
No driver’s license
Public intoxication
Assault on public servant, resisting arrest, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member
Theft of property more than $750 less than $2,500
Possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon
Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
During the operation, additional fugitive arrests were made on the following warrants:
Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram
Resisting arrest search or transportation
Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram
Burglary of habitation
Criminal trespass
Parole violation
Criminal nonsupport
Indecency with a child
Assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transportation, and evading arrest or detention.
Failure to appear and traffic warrants.
Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram
Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram (times two)
Federal firearms violation
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 27 arrested in Deaf Smith County operation face various charges