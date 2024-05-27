DPS: 1 killed, 1 injured in SL 335 crash near Amarillo Saturday morning

One person was killed and another critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone just south of Amarillo in Potter County Saturday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 25, a 2001 Ford F-150 was heading north on SL 335, while a 2024 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north behind it, about .8 miles south of Amarillo.

DPS said the driver of the pickup "pulled over onto the shoulder and made an unsafe U-turn on the downhill side of the bridge," into the path of the SUV. The driver of the SUV attempted to avoid hitting the pickup by swerving left into the southbound lane but could not avoid the collision. According to DPS, the pickup then crashed into the SUV, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Connie Werner, 51, of Spearman, was pronounced dead at the scene by Potter County Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Daniel Contreras, 49, of Amarillo, was taken to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remained in critical condition Monday. Both drivers were not wearing their seat belts, according to DPS.

The posted speed limit was 60 mph due to the construction zone, and weather conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS: Potter County crash on SL 335 leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured