DPD investigating homicide, Champaign man arrested

Feb. 29—DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old Bourbonnais man.

At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, officers from the Danville Police Department responded to the 800 block of South Street for a report of a subject's shooting. Officers arrived and located two male subjects on the scene, according to a press release from the police department.

A man identified as Leequale E. Key, 30, of Bourbonnais was transported from the scene to a Danville hospital where he was later pronounced deceased from his injuries.

Officers placed a Champaign man, identified as 26-year-old Nairobi J. Williams, into custody for the investigation of first-degree murder, according to the police department.

This incident is currently under investigation and no other details are being released. The Danville Police Department reminds the public that all subjects are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 and ask for Detective Hartshorn. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS (8477).