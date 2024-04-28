DPD: Driver cited for careless driving after crashing into parked semi

DENVER (KDVR) — A driver was cited for careless driving after crashing into a parked semi, according to police.

The Denver Fire Department told FOX31 that the crash happened in the 1200 block of South Vrain Street. DFD said the driver of an SUV struck a parked semi-tractor, and firefighters used extrication tools like hydraulic cutters, spreaders and ram tools to get the driver out of the vehicle.

It’s hail season in Colorado: How to prevent damage to your car

Firefighters used a technique they call batwing to remove the entire side wall of the vehicle.

DFD said with this technique, firefighters typically start with the rear door and use “a series of cuts and spreads” from the back of the vehicle to the front, until both doors and the post in between can be removed.

A driver was cited for careless driving after crashing into a parked semi, according to police. The Denver Fire Department told FOX31 that Firefighters used a technique they call batwing to remove the entire side wall of the vehicle. (Photo: Denver Fire Department)

A driver was cited for careless driving after crashing into a parked semi, according to police. The Denver Fire Department told FOX31 that Firefighters used a technique they call batwing to remove the entire side wall of the vehicle. (Photo: Denver Fire Department)

A driver was cited for careless driving after crashing into a parked semi, according to police. The Denver Fire Department told FOX31 that Firefighters used a technique they call batwing to remove the entire side wall of the vehicle. (Photo: Denver Fire Department)

A driver was cited for careless driving after crashing into a parked semi, according to police. The Denver Fire Department told FOX31 that Firefighters used a technique they call batwing to remove the entire side wall of the vehicle. (Photo: Denver Fire Department)

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 that the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for careless driving.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.