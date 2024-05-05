DPD: 1 shot, killed in Hale neighborhood, police investigating as homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Hale neighborhood.

DPD first posted about the incident at 6:39 p.m. and said the shooting happened in the 4800 block of E. Hale Parkway.

Police said one victim, a male, took himself to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

FOX31 saw investigators on the scene.

The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Hale neighborhood. (KDVR)

The case is being investigated as a homicide and police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The investigation is ongoing.

