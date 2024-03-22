Dozens of wanted suspects arrested in Bernalillo County law enforcement operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A significant law enforcement operation earlier this week resulted in the apprehension of numerous wanted suspects, many of whom are repeat offenders.

Operation Spring Break, conducted jointly by the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, Albuquerque Police Department (APD), Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO and the New Mexico State Police (NMSP), resulted in the arrest of 41 individuals with outstanding warrants in just two days.

According to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, the operation led to 32 felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, the recovery of eight stolen cars, five firearms, 2,500 fentanyl pills, heroin, methamphetamines, and the safe return of a missing person.

Among those who were arrested was Shane Garcia, known for his history of breaking and entering. Garcia gained notoriety in 2016 for impersonating an APD officer during a home invasion. Garcia pled guilty in that case. Despite serving time in prison until 2021, Garcia failed to comply with his probation requirements, leading to his recent arrest for aggravated fleeing.

During Garcia’s court appearance Thursday, Judge Bruce Fox ordered him to remain in custody, citing concerns about the risk he poses to the community.

Bregman issued a stern warning to individuals with outstanding warrants, urging them to surrender themselves before law enforcement intervenes. He emphasized that operations like Operation Spring Break are just the beginning of efforts to hold offenders accountable. “We’re not going to put up with the idea that you completely ignore a court order… There’s no consequences to the contrary, we’re going to go out, we’re going to find you,” he said.

Bregman credited the success of such operations to funding allocated by the governor, amounting to $5 million toward warrant roundups in Bernalillo County.

