Dozens of Sullivan Co. School District employees rally at commission meeting in support of higher pay

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Employees with the Sullivan County School District gathered in numbers at a Wednesday county commission meeting to voice support for higher pay, citing a disparity between county teacher salary and that of Kingsport and Bristol City Schools’ teachers.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Chuck Carter told News Channel 11 that he’s asking for the raise to help meet Gov. Lee’s mandate to raise starting salary for teachers to $50,000 by 2026. He said he’s also asking for a 15% raise across the board for all school system employees.

“For us to do that, we know we still have to provide raises for our other staff members, our other teachers who have other years experience; plus our non-certified, our support staff members, from teacher assistants, maintenance workers, secretaries, everyone else as well,” Carter said.

Carter answered questions from commissioners about why the district believes all school employees should get a 15% raise, rather than just incoming teachers.

“They need to be able to pay their bills, put money in their savings accounts, build things for their children that they haven’t been able to do. When someone across the street from them that works in maybe one of the city school systems, they’re able to do those things and they’re doing the same job.”

Former Sullivan County teacher Athena Warren spent 29 years in the school system and left for the Tennessee Education Association. Now, she said she’s applying to teach in the county again, but doesn’t like the difference in pay between county teachers and city school teachers.

“We work five to ten miles away from school systems that make 15% more than we do in Sullivan County,” Warren said.

“Our teachers deserve as much pay as other systems because we don’t stay in Sullivan County for the pay. We stay because we love our jobs and we love our students.”

Many commissioners argued that property taxes would have to be raised in order for the district-wide pay raise to occur. Carter said that’s a hard ask, but that educators and school staff are taxpayers, too.

“Those people in that room, they are Sullivan County,” he said. “They’re not just teachers. They’re homeowners. They pay taxes as well. So when they’re voting ‘yes, we want to see our 15% raise,’ they’re actually saying, ‘yes, we support a tax increase as well.'”

Warren agreed that the tax hike would go to a good cause.

“I don’t think that it would be a very large tax increase to do so,” she said. “But even if so, it is very important because students are the future of our country.”

The school board still has to re-present their submission of the budget at next week’s Sullivan County Commission budget meeting on Wednesday, June 12 at 4pm.

