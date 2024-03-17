Dozens of Russians arrested in ‘Noon against Putin’ protests

More than 74 people have been detained in 17 cities across Russia for taking part in “Noon against Putin” protests, the human rights group OVD-info reported.

The protest movement, supported by Alexei Navalny, encouraged people to turn up to vote en masse at 12pm today, the last day of the elections, and destroy their ballots.

Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny’s widow, was cheered as she joined a protest in Berlin, where thousands of people took to the streets to voice their opposition to Vladimir Putin’s regime. Meanwhile, in London, thousands queued in near silence to vote at the Russian embassy.

Record numbers of Russians turned out to vote in the election, with more than 70 per cent of the population going to the polls, Ella Pamfilova, the head of Russia’s Central Election Commission, reported.



The first results are expected to emerge at 6pm (GMT) this evening when the final polling stations close in Kaliningrad, Russia’s most western region.

04:17 PM GMT

That’s all for today

Thank you for tuning in to today’s live blog. We’ll be back tomorrow to bring you all the latest from the Russia-Ukraine war, including the aftermath of today’s presidential election.

Key moments from today:

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was cheered as she arrived at a “Noon against Putin” protest in Berlin.

Pro-Russian separatists in Trasnistria have blamed Ukraine for an explosion at a military base.

Kyiv may only be able to shoot down one in five Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian cities because of ammunition shortages, Western officials told the Washington Post.

Russia is attempting to exploit the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) to incite domestic discontent in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported.

Britain has advised Ukraine to abandon plans for a frontline offensive and instead, focus on taking out Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off Crimea, the Sunday Times reported.

Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine have seized the settlement of Gorkovsky in Belgorod, the Freedom of Russia Legion posted on Telegram.

Ukraine launched a massive wave of drone strikes overnight that forced the Crimean Bridge to close and grounded flights from Moscow.

Grant Shapps, the defence secretary, abandoned a trip to Odesa earlier this month because of a Russian missile threat, the defence ministry said.

A man has thrown a petrol bomb at the Russian embassy in Moldova as protestors take to the streets in former Soviet republics in opposition to Vladimir Putin.

Russia has ordered the installation of large-calibre machine guns on its Black Sea war ships to counter the threat of Ukrainian drone strikes.

04:06 PM GMT

Yulia Navalnaya joins ‘Noon against Putin’ protest against sham election

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was cheered as she arrived at a “Noon against Putin” protest in Berlin.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s former spokeswoman, posted pictures on Twitter of Ms Navalnaya standing in line in Berlin where Russians queued up to vote. Activists said that some people chanted “Yulia, Yulia”, and clapped.

Footage posted on social media shows Ms Navalnaya, dressed in a long grey coat, smiling and taking photos with fellow protestors, as German media reported thousands of people have lined up in front of the polling station at the Russian embassy in Berlin.

The aim of the movement, supported by Navalny before his death in an arctic penal colony last month, is for protesters to arrive at polling stations en masse at 12 midday to show their dissent towards the Russian president.

04:05 PM GMT

Pictured: Anti-Putin protesters across Europe

Officers detain a man (C) who threw a Molotov cocktail towards the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, Moldova - DUMITRU DORU/EPA-EFE

Ukrainians take part in a rally to call the authorities to return their relatives from Russian captivity - EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A woman with the words "Free Azov" written on her face attends a rally aiming to raise awareness on the fate of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kyiv - Vadim Ghirda/AP

03:35 PM GMT

Transnistria blames military blast on Ukrainian drone strike

Pro-Russian separatists in Trasnistria have blamed Ukraine for an explosion at a military base.

A Russian military unit in the Moldovan breakaway enclave came under attack from a Ukrainian kamikaze drone, local government claimed.

“Today a fire occurred on the territory of a military base in Tiraspol as a result of an explosion. It was preliminarily established that the explosion was caused by a kamikaze drone attack,” Trasnistrian authorities said on social media, claiming the drone was launched from the Odesa region of Ukraine.

Footage of the alleged incident posted on social media shows the burnt out metal wreckage of what appears to be a military helicopter at an airfield in Tiraspol, the largest city in Trasnistria.

The incident comes amid heightened tension between Moldova and Russia, as the Kremlin attempts to stir up discontent among pro-Moscow citizens of the former Soviet Republic in order to prevent it acceding to the European Union.

Kremlin officials last month warned Moldova that any attempt to resolve the Transnistria issue by force will be be considered ‘an attack on Russia’.

#BREAKING #Ukraine #Moldova JUST IN: Footage of an attack on a Mi-8MT transport helicopter in Transnistria



The drones that carried out the attack on the military unit in Transnistria came from the direction of the Odesa region in Ukraine, the media reports. pic.twitter.com/tZzBs5PZDP — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) March 17, 2024

03:20 PM GMT

Kyiv to let through 80 per cent of Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian cities

Kyiv may only be able to shoot down one in five Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian cities because of ammunition shortages, Western officials told the Washington Post.

Ukraine has so far tried to shoot down four out of five missiles aimed at its cities, but air defence munitions shortages may soon force the country to lower its target to just one out of five, one of the officials said.

The officials, who were not named, had met with Ukrainians at the Munich Security Conference last month, the paper reported.

A senior adviser to President Zelensky added that there is a high likelihood of significant Russian territorial gains against Ukraine by the summer in the absence of new US aid, which remains blocked in Congress.

“People don’t understand how bad the front is right now,” the adviser said. “The morale is low; the momentum is low. Young men are afraid they will be mobilized to die because of a lack of weapons.”

03:03 PM GMT

Moscow calls families of PoWs in order to stir up discontent, says leading think tank

Russia is attempting to exploit the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) to incite domestic discontent in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights commissioner, said that Russian actors are calling the relatives of Ukrainian POWs on the telephone, claiming that Russia is ready to return their loved ones and that Ukrainian leadership is preventing them doing so.

The Russian actors reportedly encourage the relatives to protest about this issue, despite Ukraine never having restricted POW exchanges, Mr Lubinets said.

“These Russian information operations are likely part of the “Maidan-3” information campaign, which Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) previously reported intends to sow domestic discontent in Ukraine and drive a wedge between civilians and military and political leadership,” the ISW said.

02:45 PM GMT

Ukrainian strike kills one and injures 11, Russia claims

A strike on the Russian border-region of Belgorod killed one person and injured 11, local administration reported.

One man “died of his wounds on the spot before an ambulance crew arrived. Eleven people were injured to varying degrees of severity,” Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said in a post on Telegram.

Mr Gladkov reported earlier today that a 16-year-old girl had been killed in the border region after a Ukrainian shell caused her house to catch on fire.

02:26 PM GMT

Thousands join ‘flash mob’ protests against Putin on final election day

Thousands of Russians have defied Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, by turning up at polling stations in a flash mob protest that has wrongfooted the Kremlin, writes James Kilner.

Photographs from across Russia showed queues snaking out of polling stations in possibly the biggest opposition demonstration in Russia since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

People smiled as they stood in queues for the midday demonstration called by exiled opposition leaders. Some secretly carried photos of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died in a Russian prison last month.

One flash mob participant described his relief at seeing thousands of people standing up to the Kremlin. Another said he had been moved to tears by the silent protests.

Read James’s full report here.

02:08 PM GMT

UK advises Ukraine to ‘go on the defensive and continue targeting Crimea’

Britain has advised Ukraine to abandon plans for a frontline offensive and instead, focus on taking out Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off Crimea, the Sunday Times reported.

During a meeting in Kyiv, Grant Shapps, the defence secretary, and Adml Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the UK armed forces, advised abandoning plans for a frontline offensive in favour of maintaining defence on the northern and eastern fronts and, if necessary, retreating to more advantageous positions to hold off Russian forces.

According to the publication, Sir Tony was concerned that General Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukraine’s new army chief, would become overly focused on land battles. Instead, he advised looking towards an Iranian-style fleet, which consists of lighter, more agile ships and drones capable of restraining Russia in the Black Sea while also protecting vital shipping lanes for Ukrainian exports.

The UK officials hope that this will allow the Ukrainians to concentrate their efforts on the Black Sea and Crimea, where they have inflicted significant blows with the help of Western long-range missiles over the last six months, it is reported.

Sir Tony is convinced that Ukraine focusing its attacks on Crimea and the destruction of Russian warships — submarines in particular — go to the heart of the “Russian psyche”, sources told the newspaper.

01:45 PM GMT

Watch: Huge lines in London for ‘Noon against Putin’ protests

The line for Noon Against Putin in London stretches at least 10 blocks & growing pic.twitter.com/HT1j6IOx7j — Alec Luhn (@AlecLuhn) March 17, 2024

01:24 PM GMT

Pro-Kyiv soldiers seize Russian border village

Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine have seized the settlement of Gorkovsky in Belgorod, the Freedom of Russia Legion posted on Telegram.

The group, which is part of a coalition of pro-Ukrainian Russian militias who have launched cross-border raids inside Russia over the past week, said the village had been captured by the Siberian Batallion - one of its partners organisations.

The Kyiv loyalists earlier posted a photo on Telegram of them holding up the sign of the regional administration while standing on a Russian flag.

In its initial attack, the group claimed to have occupied a small frontier village, Tyotkino, 140 miles to the north in the Kurk region. Then, in recent days, it claimed to have advanced “several dozen kilometres” inside Russian territory.

The news of Gorkovsky’s capture comes as footage has emerged on social media of explosions ringing out across Belgorod as the Legion continued its barrage of the city in an attempt to destabilise the Russian elections.

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, said yesterday that the anti-Kremlin militias were becoming “a force”, rather than merely a “grouping”, and that Ukraine would support them in their operations on Russian territory.

01:02 PM GMT

Russians cast their votes

Voters pose with a frame reading 'I voted for the president' during the Russian presidential elections in Makeevka, Donetsk - ALESSANDRO GUERRA/EPA-EFE

Russian policeman check personal belongings of voters arriving to cast their ballots in Makeevka, Donetsk - ALESSANDRO GUERRA/EPA-EFE

12:34 PM GMT

Ukraine faces ammunition crisis as air defence missiles dwindle

Ukraine is running so low on ammunition that it will run out of air defence missiles to defend its cities by the end of the month, according to reports, writes James Kilner

Supplies of missiles defending cities such as Odesa – where 20 people were killed on Friday – are dwindling fast, according to Ukrainian sources quoted by The Washington Post.

That means that instead of trying to shoot down four out of five Russian missiles as it does now, Ukraine will soon have to ration its air defence systems to shooting down just one in five.

This will have a “significant effect on Ukraine’s urban centres”, The Washington Post quoted two Ukrainian officials as telling US officials at a security conference this year.

Read the full report here.

12:10 PM GMT

Crimean bridge closed and Moscow flights grounded by mass Ukrainian drone attack

Ukraine launched a massive wave of drone strikes overnight that forced the Crimean Bridge to close and grounded flights from Moscow.

Car traffic was suspended over the bridge connecting Crimea with mainland Russia for half an hour, Russian authorities announced, without explaining why.



Three airports in Moscow were forced to impose flight restrictions after five Ukrainian drones were shot down near the Russian capital, Russia’s state aviation watchdog reported.

Elsewhere, a fireball erupted at an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai, south western Russia, in what is believed to be Ukraine’s sixth drone strike on a Russian oil facility in a week.



The wave of strikes comes on the final day of Russia’s sham presidential election, with Vladimir Putin poised to extend his near-quarter-century rule for six more years.

11:48 AM GMT

Watch: Alexei Navalny’s widow at anti-Putin protest

A huge queue at midday in Berlin outside the Russian embassy as people line up to vote. @yulia_navalnaya arrives to applause and cheering pic.twitter.com/YSxvePQaRU — Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) March 17, 2024

Yulia Navalnaya embraces a woman as she arrives at a rally next to the Russian embassy in Berlin - TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP

Noon against Putin: Yulia Navalnaya has arrived at the protest in Berlin. Thousands have gathered in the centre of Berlin to demonstrate their opposition to the Russian presidential election.



Navalnaya was met with ovations, people are hugging and thanking her.



📹: TV Rain pic.twitter.com/NwNhX1hMnW — Novaya Gazeta Europe (@novayagazeta_en) March 17, 2024

11:22 AM GMT

Grants Shapps cancelled Odesa travel plans over Russian missile threat

Grant Shapps, the defence secretary, abandoned a trip to Odesa earlier this month because of a Russian missile threat, the defence ministry said.

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Shapps, who visited Kyiv on March 7, had been warned by British intelligence that Russia had become aware of his travel plans.

The news comes after Russia earlier this month jammed the Global Positioning System (GPS) signal of Mr Shapps’ official jet on a round trip to Poland.

10:54 AM GMT

Watch: Protesters gather in former Soviet states

A man has thrown a petrol bomb at the Russian embassy in Moldova as protestors take to the streets in former Soviet republics in opposition to Vladimir Putin.

Footage emerged online of a commotion in Moldova’s capital Chisinau after a man allegedly through two Molotov cocktails into the courtyard of the Russian embassy. No one was injured in the attack, Tass, a Russian state-owned news agency, reported.

In #Chisinau, Moldova, a man threw a Molotov cocktail at the Russian Embassy. He was detained by the police



The access of people to the site was temporarily stopped, there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/3bXDdqqB7I — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 17, 2024

Elsewhere, long lines have gathered outside polling stations in Armenia as part of the “Noon against Putin” protest movement, reports suggest.

Similar queues have been reported in the city centre of Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital. Although there is no Russian consulate in Georgia, locals have seeming turned out in solidarity with the protests against Putin’s regime.

A Carabinieri officer (R) stands guard, unaware that a man (L) wearing a mask is throwing a handmade Molotov cocktail towards the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, Moldova - DUMITRU DORU/EPA-EFE

10:29 AM GMT

‘Look at Odesa’, Tusk tells US House Speaker on stalled Ukraine aid

Donald Tusk, the Polish prime minister, has urged US Congress to “take a decision” on unblocking Ukraine aid after a Russian missile strike on Odesa killed 21 people.

In a strikingly direct address to Mike Johnson, the House of Representatives speaker, Mr Tusk implored the US to pass a bill that provides $60 billion in aid to Ukraine as the country faces acute ammunition shortages.

“Look at Odesa. How many more arguments do you need to take a decision?” Mr Tusk yesterday wrote on Twitter, tagging Mr Johnson.

Twenty-one people were killed and at least 73 injured after the Russian missile attack on March 13.

Some House Republicans are reportedly working on another version of the bill that would treat the non-military portion of the package as a loan in hopes of winning support from more hesitant lawmakers.

10:04 AM GMT

Watch: ‘Noon against Putin’ protests begin

Supporters of the late Alexei Navalny have called on Russians to come out at a “Noon against Putin” protest to show their dissent against a leader they cast as a corrupt autocrat.

The idea of ​​the movement is for protesters to arrive at polling stations en masse at 12 midday and either vote against the president or spoil their ballot.

“Today we want to say to all of us - noon is the very beginning,” the “Noon Against Putin” initiative wrote on their Telegram early Sunday.

“Yes, some of us are scared. Yes, the choice is not easy. But we are the people. And we will cope with both the choice and the responsibility.”

Over the previous two days, there were scattered incidents of protest as some Russians set fire to voting booths and poured dye into ballot boxes, drawing a strong rebuke from Russian officials who called the protesters scumbags and traitors.

09:44 AM GMT

Watch: Ukraine drone strike damages Moscow airport, reports suggest

09:40 AM GMT

Russia to boost Black Sea Fleet firepower

Russia has ordered the installation of large-calibre machine guns on its Black Sea war ships to counter the threat of Ukrainian drone strikes.

“There must be training for personnel every day. Training on how to repel attacks from the air and by uncrewed boats,” Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, said during a visit to the Black Sea fleet in southern Russia.

Shoigu “ordered the installation of additional firepower, large-calibre machine gun systems to defeat enemy drones,” the defence ministry statement said.

The Kremlin last week sacked its top naval commander after a series of humiliating setbacks in the Black Sea, replacing Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Russian navy’s commander-in-chief since May 2019, with Admiral Alexander Moiseev.

This came after Ukrainian intelligence said that one of its drones had hit and sunk a $65 million Russian patrol ship, killing seven sailors.

09:20 AM GMT

The full extent of Ukraine’s mass drone attack

Russia downed 36 Ukrainian drones overnight, including five in the Moscow region, it’s defence ministry reported.

Sergei Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, said there were no casualties or damage in the capital.

Another two drones were shot over the Kaluga region just south of the Russian capital and the Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow, according to the Defence Ministry.

The attacks on the Yaroslavl region, which is about 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, were some of the farthest launched by Ukraine so far.

More Ukrainian drones were downed over the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions that border Ukraine and the southern Krasnodar region, the Defence Ministry said.

A drone fell on a refinery in the Krasnodar region, sparking a blaze that was extinguished a few hours later, according to regional authorities. A worker at the refinery died of a heart attack, officials said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky did not address the reported attacks in his nightly video address on Saturday, but he thanked his military forces and intelligence “for the new Ukrainian long-range capabilities”, adding: “the Russian war machine has vulnerabilities that we can reach with our weapons.”

09:15 AM GMT

The real reasons Macron turned from dove to hawk on Ukraine

We are “united on this day”, Emmanuel Macron said after meeting Olaf Scholz in Berlin, and “determined never to let Russia win” the war in Ukraine.

The studied show of togetherness came after months of all-too public tensions between the two leaders, epitomised by the French president apparently blindsiding the German chancellor by declaring the West had not “ruled out” putting boots on the ground.

Also present at Friday’s meeting was Donald Tusk, Poland’s prime minister. Some joked that he was there to keep the peace.

“This is a serious moment. A new era is dawning, and we’ll be there,” Mr Macron said after the three men locked hands for the cameras. “To support the Ukrainian people to the end is a strength for us, our peoples, our security and our Europe.”

Read the full story here.

09:13 AM GMT

Watch: Ukraine strikes sixth Russia oil refinery in a week, reports suggest

Daily attacks on Russia's oil industry continue: currently, an oil refinery in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai has reportedly been under a drone attack.



More Ukrainian drones are in the air and more attacks may occur before morning.

📹https://t.co/huycqnHqGX pic.twitter.com/4YmO6cu5og — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 17, 2024

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.