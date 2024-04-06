Dozens rally outside Braintree Town Hall against likely school cuts

Dozens of parents, students, and teachers rallied outside of Braintree Town Hall on Friday to stand against likely cuts to resources, staffing, and programs across the school district.

In March, Braintree’s Superintendent James Lee cited an $8 million budget deficit the district needs to close so that it may continue operating as it is now. If not, he referenced possible cuts including 100 teachers and staff, extracurriculars, school closures and more.

Justin Rollo, a Braintree School Committee member, told Boston 25 that town officials are actively negotiating to find a middle ground for FY2025′s school budget to minimize cuts to the district.

He said that the district has already notified some teachers who may be let go if the town’s roughly $75 million level funded budget isn’t raised.

Dozens lined Washington Street calling for the town to do everything it can to avoid cuts.

“There’s an army of people here that are willing to do anything,” said parent Karen Carey. “They just need to tell us what to do.”

The School Committee and parents fear the only way cuts are avoided is through an override vote town-wide that would bridge the budget gap through tax increases.

This week, Braintree’s mayor told the school district not to close any schools.

Meanwhile, some teachers like Abby Young fear arts courses and other extracurriculars could be on the chopping block.

“Laying off programs is your first downfall,” she said.

The School Committee is holding a meeting on Monday to discuss a budget proposal that came out of subcommittee last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

