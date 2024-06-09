Dozens of people flood Downtown Jacksonville cooling center as we see record breaking heat

The record heat pushed dozens of people to a cooling center in Downtown Jacksonville.

The City Rescue Mission (CRM) opened their doors with the air conditioner running and showers ready. Their director told Action News Jax this weather is dangerous, and people need to take shelter.

Temperatures were just shy of 100° Saturday evening.

CRM resident Cory McCain he was thankful the organization welcomed him in.

“The staff really takes care of you here. They make sure you’re ok and give you what you need. If they can’t help you, they try to find that help,” said McCain.

On top of housing more than 100 homeless people, the mission took in dozens of people and counting at the cooling center.

CRM executive director Paul Stasi wants people to know this service is available to you if you need it.

“We want people off the streets and inside our faculties especially those that are homeless and have medical conditions. We want them to be safe here with the AC and a free meal,” said Stasi.

Action News Jax first told you in March that the unsheltered homeless population in Northeast Florida has seen a major increase over the past year. It jumped from 396 individuals in 2023 to 567 this year.

That translates to a 43% increase.

“I’m on my way back out here pretty soon and back on my feet so I am truly grateful for the staff here at CRM,” said McCain.

