Dozens of passengers on 12-hour-long flight suddenly fell ill with vomiting and nausea

Passengers onboard a Condor flight from Mauritius to Frankfurt, Germany, earlier this month mysteriously “became ill,” needing airsick bags during the flight, the airline said. Upon arrival, the plane was met with emergency vehicles and medical staff.

During the Germany-based carrier’s nearly 12-hour-long flight on May 2, 70 of the 290 passengers reported feeling nausea and vomiting, according to German media outlet Bild. The crew was not affected.

“The crew cared for these passengers by providing additional liquids and airsick bags as required until further medical assistance was available,” a spokesperson for the airline told USA TODAY in an emailed statement on Friday.

“As a precautionary measure, Frankfurt airport and the relevant authorities on the ground were informed to ensure medical care was made available upon arrival in Frankfurt,” the airline continued.

The airline is investigating to determine the cause of the incident and is working closely with relevant partners and authorities, the spokesperson said. No cause was identified as of Friday.

In the meantime, Condor said it has adjusted its cleaning and loading processes for its flights from Mauritius with “additional and more intensive cleaning measures for all objects and surfaces.” The airline also said it is only serving meals from a completely new batch.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

