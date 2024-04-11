Dozens in the Northeast report sightings of a fireball on April 10. Did you see it?

If the eclipse wasn’t enough excitement, a fireball was reportedly seen in the sky this week.

The American Meteor Society received 34 reports about a fireball, referred to as event 1842-2024, seen over Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut on Wednesday, April 10, at around 3:44 a.m.

In this photo posted on the American Meteor Society's website, Mark K. of Northford, Connecticut, spotted a fireball at 3:43 a.m. The fireball was seen in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Of those reports, one was logged from Millsboro at 3:43 a.m. and said to last for about 1.5 seconds. Other sightings in the region were logged between 3:34 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

“Bright flash looked like lightning, then another bright flash of green when it appeared and disappeared,” said Stephanie A., who spotted the fireball at 3:34 a.m. in Cornwall, Pennsylvania.

“The quality of the fireball to me, for example, felt like a marker in time. Had a mystery sense to it like 'Back to the Future.' Be here at this place, this year, this day, this time and be looking at the right place in the sky. Hard to explain,” said Franklin, New Jersey, resident Hunter H., who saw the fireball at 3:44 a.m.. “Hanging outside at three in the morning, not something I do often. Went out to stretch and get some fresh air. Felt like I was waiting for something in hindsight.”

“It seemed really close. Thought it might have been someone shooting a firework, but there was no explosion,” said Michael H. of Mount Kisco, New York, who spotted the fireball at 3:40 a.m.

Along with written reports of Wednesday’s fireball, some users posted photos and videos of the phenomenon to YouTube and shared the on the American Meteor Society website. Video footage of the fireball was captured from Northford, Connecticut, where a photo was also uploaded from; Long Beach, New Jersey; and Milltown, New Jersey.

