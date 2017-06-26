Dozens missing after Colombian tourist boat sinks in reservoir

    1 / 12

    Dozens missing after Colombia tourist boat sinks in reservoir

    Survivors react after being rescued from the tourist boat Almirante in the Reservoir of Penol in Guatape municipality in Antioquia on June 25, 2017. (Juan Quiroz/AFP/Getty Images)

    Nine people died and 28 are missing after a multidecked tourist boat carrying about 170 passengers sank in Colombia’s Penol-Guatape reservoir on Sunday during the long holiday weekend, a government official said. Ninety-nine people were rescued, Margarita Moncada, the head of disaster relief for Antioquia province, told journalists.

    Survivors on local television reports said they heard a loud noise before the boat began to sink and that not all of them had life jackets. (Reuters)

