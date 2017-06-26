Dozens missing after Colombian tourist boat sinks in reservoir

Nine people died and 28 are missing after a multidecked tourist boat carrying about 170 passengers sank in Colombia’s Penol-Guatape reservoir on Sunday during the long holiday weekend, a government official said. Ninety-nine people were rescued, Margarita Moncada, the head of disaster relief for Antioquia province, told journalists.

Survivors on local television reports said they heard a loud noise before the boat began to sink and that not all of them had life jackets. (Reuters)

