Dozens of New Mexico school districts and charter schools sue over 180-day rule

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 50 school districts and charter schools are bringing a lawsuit against the state over a new rule requiring a 180-day school year. The state’s Superintendent’s Association says more are signing on.

UNM launching AI-enhanced pilot program this summer

The suit claims the requirement of 180 instructional days conflicts with the state’s rules allowing districts to opt for four-day school weeks. Superintendents say districts budgeted for four-day weeks will face funding shortages for adding a fifth day of services like bussing and school meals. They say they also worry the change will put a burden on families, especially in rural areas, and risk driving away staff.

The district argues the New Mexico Public Education Department overstepped its legal authority and that decisions like this are not one-size-fits-all. “We believe the best decisions for students are made closest to the students because you know, what? Local boards of education know their students, they know their needs, and they provide for that,” said Stan Rounds, New Mexico School Superintendent’s Association.

The Public Education Department sent this statement:

We are fully committed to upholding our responsibilities and ensuring the best interests of our students while doing everything in our power to improve educational outcomes, including the increase in classroom time. While we do not comment on pending litigation, we want to assure New Mexicans that their Public Education Department remains dedicated to promoting a robust learning environment and fostering excellence in education throughout New Mexico. Janelle Taylor García, Ph.D., Deputy Director of Communications & Public Relations

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.