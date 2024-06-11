Dozens at Kings grocery in Chatham could be out of work after store announces closure

As many as 61 employees at the Kings Food Markets store in Chatham could lose their jobs Sept. 1 when the location closes, public filings with the state Labor Department show.

The layoffs are not guaranteed, said Dana Ward, a spokesperson for Albertsons Companies, which owns Kings.

“Our goal is to reassign as many associates as possible in other stores,” Ward said in an email.

The upscale Kings grocery chain site will close on Sept. 1, Ward confirmed. Kings’ closure in Chatham was first reported by TAPinto Morristown, a local news site.

Ward said the closure was not related to the proposed $25 billion merger between Albertsons — based in Boise, Idaho — and supermarket chain Kroger. None of the stores those two chains are divesting from are in New Jersey, according to a statement from Albertsons.

The Federal Trade Commission and eight states are suing to stop the Albertsons and Kroger merger, arguing it could lead to higher grocery prices for consumers. Both companies have denied those allegations.

Reuters reported that the two chains were selling a combined 579 locations to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Including Chatham, there are 16 Kings locations in New Jersey, and one each in Connecticut and New York.

Trouble for Kings

Kings Food Markets, previously based in Parsippany, declared bankruptcy in 2020 and accepted a bid to be purchased by venture capital firm TLI Bedrock.

That year, the chain closed Kings Food Market in Maplewood, which had opened in 1942.

Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons’ CEO, said in April the company was buffeted by higher food prices, “lowering government assistance for our customers, declining COVID-related income, and the increasing mix of our pharmacy and digital businesses, which carry lower margins.”

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter:@danielmunoz100 and Facebook

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Dozens at Kings grocery in Chatham could be out of work