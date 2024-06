Dozens of Israeli students marched on Thursday from the Hebrew University to the Knesset to demand a hostage deal and an end to the war. “We are here to say what is clear from the beginning this war and the return of the hostages is mutually inconsistent, the government and its war is slaughtering Palestinians and also our hostages, Netanyahu and his government don’t want the hostages back,” protester Nadav Aharoni said.

