Dozens of handguns stolen in smash-and-grab at Warwick gun store. What we know.

WARWICK – About 30 handguns were stolen in an apparent smash-and-grab early Thursday morning at a Warwick gun store, the Warwick police said.

The incident happened at about 3:52 a.m. at Rhode Island Guns and Ammo, 1175 Post Road.

Responding to an alarm, officers saw that the entry doors to the store had been smashed, and inside the business, "multiple gun cases appeared to have been broken into," and their contents taken, Warwick police said in a news release.

The police believe 30 handguns were stolen.

Warwick detectives are investigating and have many leads, the police said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Smash-and-grab at Warwick gun store Thursday: 30 handguns stolen