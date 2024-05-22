Dozens of goats rescued from Lee farm

May 22—The New Hampshire SPCA rescued 54 goats from "unsafe and filthy conditions" at a farm in Lee on Tuesday, including one animal that already has died despite getting medical care.

The organization announced the rescue Wednesday, saying staff members had gone with Lee police officers to execute a search warrant at the farm. "The animals were suffering from a variety of serious health concerns and veterinarians recommended that the animals be removed due to their severe conditions," the SPCA said in a statement.

The statement said the owner was on the premises when the warrant was served.

The case came to light after a visitor to the farm became concerned about the living conditions and poor health of some of the goats and reported it. The SPCA took the animals into protective custody and the owner has since surrendered them, according to the statement.

The goats range in age from newborn to adult, and some of the females are pregnant, the agency's report said. "Several of the adult goats were hobbled and attempting to walk on their knees," a result of a disease called CAE that causes crippling symptoms, the SPCA said.

Other animals were suffering from malnutrition and were extremely weak. The only available water as outside where some of the goats were unable to reach it, the SPCA said. The goats were living in stalls filled with hay that was saturated with urine and feces, resulting in unhealthy ammonia levels inside the barn.

Lisa Dennison, executive director of the SPCA, said one female goat was "completely depleted" from lack of food and water and could not be saved. Veterinarians are still assessing each animal's health, she said.

Tona McCarthy, humane agent and cruelty investigator for the rescue group, said deceased animals were found on the property as well. McCarthy said the person who reported the neglect "did the absolute right thing for these animals."

Dennison said animal neglect and cruelty cases have been on the rise over the past year, and her agency currently is caring for 266 animals, including the rescued goats. "There will be a long road to recovery for many of these poor goats," she said.

The New Hampshire SPCA is asking for the community's assistance in caring for these animals. Donations can be made online at www.nhspca.org; by phone at 603-772-2921, ext. 120; or by mail to: NH SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.