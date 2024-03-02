Dozens gather at Jeffco park-n-ride to search for missing 33-year-old

JEFFERSON CO, Colo. (KDVR) — Family from across the country, along with a search and rescue team, gathered to look into the disappearance of a 33-year-old man.

It’s been nearly three months since Nick Salvagni was last seen. Brian Salvagni, Nick’s father, said his son was last seen in early December in Eagle. In January, Nick’s car and dog were located at a park-n-ride lot off Interstate 70 in Jefferson County.

On Saturday, dozens gathered at the Stegosaurus Lot to continue the search.

Search continues for man missing from Eagle since December

“It’s the love in our family that keeps us together,” Brian Salvagni said.

Brian Salvagni and several family members traveled to Colorado to assist a search and rescue team out of Wyoming.

“We wanted to get some attention here today,” Brian Salvagni said. “We want everyone to know that Nick is missing.”

Stacy Koester with WyoFind Search and Rescue said they’ve mapped out the terrain to come up with the most effective search. Nick’s dog was also in the mix, using his nose to sniff out answers.

“We’ve done a lot of training so we can go into the rougher spots most people aren’t used to going into,” Koester said.

The search on Saturday was coordinated by Britney Hartman with Justice Takes Flight, a non-profit that helps find missing people in Colorado.

“Not only are they here looking for Nick and trying to bring him home, but they’re here showing support for family and that’s what they really need right now,” Hartman said.

The family told FOX31 they are hoping to find answers.

“We just want to know that he’s okay. Seeing all these people come together and want to help us, we could never thank them enough,” Hailey Salvagni, Nick’s sister, said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family fundraise for a permanent billboard to display Nick’s information and help with search and rescue efforts.

