Dozens of eagles spotted in trees at Minnesota lake, video shows. ‘A sight to behold’

Stunning video and photos captured from Traverse Lake in Minnesota show dozens of eagles perched on trees over the water.

Carol Bauer said she recorded the video Sunday, March 18, from the western Minnesota lake.

“I have never seen so many in one area,” she said in her post.

Bauer suspected the eagles were at the lake to feed on dead fish in the area.

Thousands of dead fish were found at Traverse Lake on March 15 at the South Dakota border, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials told the West Central Tribune.

“In all likelihood, these fish were highly concentrated in an area, and when coupled with the mild weather and high oxygen levels, the ‘perfect’ environment may have existed for an infection,” DNR fisheries supervisor Chris Domeier told the publication.

The video and photos from Bauer, a photographer from Graceville, Minnesota, has caught the attention of social media users.

“WOW!! What a sight to behold,” one Facebook user said.

“Unbelievable the amount in such (a) close area,” another comment read.

Bald eagles live throughout North America and are often spotted within 2 miles of water, “reflecting the availability of their main food source” according to the Center for Biological Diversity. The center said they are known to congregate in the winter.

Eagles with locked talons get stuck in tree — until creatures swoop in, WA cops say

Bald eagle found alive and plastered to car grille after collision, Maryland cops say

Pair of bald eagles found ‘incubating eggs’ in Toronto’s ‘first-ever’ nest. See it