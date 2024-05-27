Dozens of DUI arrests in Hillsborough over Memorial Day weekend

A crackdown on drunken driving in Tampa and Hillsborough County over Memorial Day weekend resulted in dozens of arrests, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

According to a news release, officers conducted 478 traffic stops, which resulted in 434 warnings, 44 citations and 51 arrests.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office DUI Unit teamed up from May 25 through May 27 with the Florida Highway Patrol, the Tampa Police Department and the Plant City Police Department.

One incident involved Jose Castillo, 58, who authorities say was stopped in Tampa on Sunday afternoon for driving the wrong way. Castillo was going south on North 50th Street when he was pulled over at 4:28 p.m., according to the release. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to testing.

The operation also extended to local waterways. The Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit conducted 17 vessel stops, resulting in 10 citations and 26 written warnings, according to a news release. Deputies also made two boating under the influence arrests.

“It’s never okay to drink and drive, and if you do, be assured that we will catch you, and you will face the consequences,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement.