Dozens of dogs removed from South Jersey home during police raid

Officials removed dozens of dogs from a New Jersey home in a massive raid on Wednesday.

Neighbors quickly flocked to social media, saying they saw at least 75 vehicles near the property, including federal investigators and vehicles from other states. Many said they were shocked that this type of thing happened there.

Authorities gave no clue as to why the dogs were removed from the home near Millville, New Jersey.

The Humane Society's Animal Rescue and Response team joined police officers during the raid, according to Philadelphia's ABC affiliate, WPVI-TV.

This is not the first time this Maurice River home has been raided by authorities. In 2006, 38 pit bulls used for fighting were seized from the home, pulse an alligator and a parakeet, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release at the time.

The 2006 raid also uncovered guns and $135,000 worth of crack, cocaine and morphine pills.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Dozens of dogs rescued from Maurice River home during police raid