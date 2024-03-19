Dozens dance the night away at annual Cherokee County senior citizen prom

Senior citizens brought dance moves and memories to the annual Cherokee County prom.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, 40 seniors crowded the Cherokee High gymnasium floor for the second annual senior prom.

The event is hosted by Cherokee County Senior Services and the Cherokee and Sequoyah High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Clubs.

The attendees enjoyed an afternoon of trivia, dancing and raffle prizes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lonnie Kerchief and Bobbi Paulger were crowned the Senior Prom king and queen.

“It was heartwarming to witness the genuine joy and camaraderie among the seniors and students alike,” said Cherokee Senior Services Activities Coordinator Sydney Caughman. “Our dedicated HOSA club members went above and beyond to ensure our seniors felt truly cherished and celebrated.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



