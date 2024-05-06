Dozens of chickens escape cargo truck on Brooklyn street

Dozens of chickens nearly flew the coop after the doors of the cargo truck that was carrying them was jarred open Monday on a Brooklyn street.

Now we know why they crossed the road.

The truck was rumbling along Old Fulton St. near Front St. when the doors flew open, giving the chickens a brief taste of freedom before they meet their culinary fate.

Workers, who really rule the roost, rounded them up pretty quickly, with one hen herder even giving a thumbs up.

The driver got an assist from an officer on the scene, who briefly stopped traffic and made sure the jailed birds remained in custody while others chased the fugitive flock.

The chickens were on their way before you could say “barbecued drumsticks” without any feathers getting ruffled.