Dozens of chickens escape into Brooklyn. N.Y., road

Dozens of chickens escaped onto a Brooklyn, N.Y., road Monday when the back doors of a truck came open in transit. Photo by ELG21/Pixabay.com

May 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of live chickens escaped onto the streets of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday when the doors of a cargo truck came open during transit.

The New York Police Department said the rear doors of the truck started spilling caged chickens into the roadway on Old Fulton Street, near Front Street, and chickens continued to fall from the truck for about two blocks, with some of the cages breaking open.

Police briefly stopped traffic on the road while officers and workers gathered up the cages and chased after the runaway birds.

Police said the chickens were removed from the roadway and taken to a secure location.