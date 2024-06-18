Dozens attend vigil to remember victims of Sioux Falls triple homicide

Dozens of people attended a Monday evening vigil held for the victims of a triple homicide that occurred in Sioux Falls earlier this month.

The South Dakota chapter of Pax Christi sponsored the community prayer vigil that took place Monday, June 17th, 2024 on the corner of West 58th Street and South Drexel Drive.

The vigil was held by the South Dakota chapter of Pax Christi, an organization that holds vigils in neighborhoods where homicides have occurred to "bring a peaceful presence back into the neighborhood."

Standing near the intersection of South Drexel Drive and West 58th Street, attendees remembered Daniel Kemnitz, 43, Kellie Reaves, 43, and Michael Thompson, 34, who were shot and killed on the morning of June 8.

Authorities have charged 30-year-old Justin Rackley with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths. Rackley has pleaded not guilty.

More: Victims, suspect in Sioux Falls’ triple homicide this weekend identified by police

"Our whole city has been injured," said Mary Ihil, a member of Pax Christi who said she hoped people would see the support being brought to those who had been affected by the murders.

There were prayers and singing as Pax Christi members spread holy water and rose petals around the area.

Attendees of the community prayer vigil on Monday, June 17th, 2024 hold a moment of silence for the triple homicide victims who were shot and killed near the corner of West 58th Street and South Drexel Drive, where the vigil took place.

Julie Becker said Kemnitz was the uncle of her son's best friend, and that she was there to represent the family, many of whom were at Kemnitz's visitation. She called the vigil "a wonderful thing," and said it showed Sioux Falls was saying that taking someone's life isn't acceptable.

Sandra Thompson, the aunt of Michael Thompson, said her nephew loved his dog, and had gotten a house and a good job.

"His life was just starting to begin," she said. "It's all cut short. And what could be is gone."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Dozens attend vigil to remember victims of Sioux Falls triple homicide