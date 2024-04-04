Dozens attend Fort Concho Speaker Series

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Tuesday, April 3, about 50 people gathered in the Fort Concho Commissary to hear local historian Joyce Gray talk about the solar eclipses through the years and Native American battles in the area.

She also talked more about some of what you could see on Monday.

“Everything becomes very dark it becomes nighttime, birds go to roost, you’ll be able if the sun, if we can actually no clouds, you’ll be able to see five planets on the horizon with the naked eye, no telescopes need. And it will get really cold, very very cold, and so the effect of the total solar eclipse is just such an awesome thing to be a part of and again for a while,” said Fort Concho Speaker Series Chairman Gray.

Fort Concho Speaker Series returns in April

People who attended also made viewing glasses for Monday’s eclipse.

The Fort Concho Speaker Series is at 12 p.m. each Wednesday in April.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.