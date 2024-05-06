Dozens arrested, stolen goods found in retail theft sting at popular Southern California mall

A two-week retail theft sting at one of the Inland Empire’s most popular shopping destinations netted dozens of arrests and more than $17,000 worth of stolen property, authorities said Monday.

The multi-agency effort named Operation Smash & Grab took place between April 19 and May 2 at the Victoria Gardens Shopping Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

“During the operation, investigators made 14 felony arrests and 22 misdemeanor arrests, served two search warrants, and recovered $17,705 in property,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Operation Smash & Grab was instituted to “disrupt and dismantle” retail store theft crews and “lessen the blight created by these bad actors,” the news release stated.

In addition to the latest busts in Rancho Cucamonga, the operation focuses on curbing theft in the Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, and Chino Hills shopping districts.

Three tourists surfing in Mexico were killed for truck’s tires

The Sheriff’s Department said it became concerned with the rise in thefts involving organized crews at retail stores in November 2023.

“These violent criminals terrorize the citizens of San Bernardino County by utilizing intimidation tactics and a mob mentality that creates an unsafe and uncomfortable shopping environment for our residents,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Funding for the county-wide crime suppression plan was authorized by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.