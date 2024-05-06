Downtown's former University Club to be renovated for event space, other uses with new zoning

A zoning change and redevelopment plans are in the works for downtown Milwaukee's former University Club. It closed in December.

Downtown Milwaukee's former University Club will likely be redeveloped for event space, guest rooms and other uses under a zoning change that's receiving a city review this month.

Northwestern Mutual, which is buying the six-story, 58,125-square-foot building, 924 E. Wells St., said Monday morning its specific plans are still being determined.

The company plans to stick with "uses the property is currently programmed to support, including food service facilities, meeting and event spaces, guest rooms, and a sky lounge," the statement said.

The Plan Commission on Monday afternoon will review a proposal from Mayor Cavalier Johnson's administration to change the site's zoning to downtown – residential and specialty use.

The change also needs Common Council approval.

Northwestern Mutual will first focus on issues tied to the building's deferred maintenance.

That work will take up to a year to complete. It includes roof replacement, façade repairs, and work on such building systems as electrical, plumbing and elevators.

University Club in December closed its downtown operations due to declining membership, maintenance issues and growing restaurant competition.

The club continues to operate its golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool at 7401 N. 43rd St., Brown Deer.

The club's downtown property is just northeast of where Northwestern Mutual is redeveloping an 18-story office building, 818 E. Mason St., to help house around 2,000 employees relocating from the company's Franklin operations. That project is to be completed in early 2027.

"We value the historic nature of the University Club property, and the opportunity to preserve it for future generations," Northwestern Mutual said.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Northwestern Mutual to renovate Milwaukee club as event space