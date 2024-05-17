New Downtown Wichita executive director hoping to enhance what downtown has to offer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a new visionary for Downtown Wichita.

Heather Schroeder was hired as the executive director of Downtown Wichita and the executive vice president of the Greater Wichita Partnership.

Schroeder has spent the last nine years in Syracuse, New York.

She says she hopes to enhance what downtown Wichita has to offer.

“There’s a lot of great investment going on, wonderful historic assets. You know you have culture, you have business all located downtown and we’re looking to provide greater continuity between those components,” said Schroeder.

She says her biggest challenge will the the learning curve and meeting with all the stakeholders.

