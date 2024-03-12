Downtown Tampa traffic may be worse than usual this week

The city of Tampa is issuing an alert to visitors that this weekend will bring unusually heaving congestion due to the combination of spring break, St. Patrick’s Day and entertainment events all converging on downtown.

The city is encouraging downtown visitors to be prepared for detours, congested roads and fewer parking spots as people pour into downtown March 13-17.

The events include the River O’ Green Fest on Saturday, in which the Hillsborough River will be dyed a deep shade of emerald for a daylong St. Patrick’s Day party in Curtis Hixon Park. That will be followed by the new move from the Rough Riders, who have switched their annual parade from Ybor to downtown to coincide with the festival.

This week’s other events include:

March 13-16: The Florida State Thespians gathering at the Tampa Convention Center.

March 14-17: Pied Piper’s XOXO Carnival at Armature Works, which will feature a variety of rides and an artist lineup that includes DJ Pauly D, Sommer Ray, Dillon Francis and Two Friends. This is in addition to the near 100 creatives that will be displaying their work outside of Armature Works.

March 15-17: Molten Florida Pre-Qualifier volleyball tournament at the Tampa Convention Center.

March 16: Comedian Tom Segura at Amalie Arena at 8 p.m.

March 16: Tampa’s Downtown River O’Green at Curtis Hixon Park, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

March 16: Rough Riders St. Patrick’s Parade at 5 p.m.

March 17: Increased foot traffic expected for St. Patrick’s Day pub crawls.

The city is encouraging visitors to plan to arrive early for their event and consider using alternative means of transportation to get there. Suggestions include parking in Ybor City and taking the free TECO streetcar, using the DASH service of low-cost electric vehicles operated by the Tampa Downtown Partnership or any of the available e-bike or electric scooter rental services.

“Please use additional caution while driving through and near downtown, as large numbers of pedestrians are expected,” a city announcement warned. “The Tampa Police Department will be on high alert for anyone driving under the influence.”