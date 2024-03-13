Downtown St. Paul shooting of woman may have stemmed from money dispute, police say

A woman was shot multiple times in downtown St. Paul early Tuesday evening and police took a man into custody.

Officers were called to the area of Fifth and Cedar streets just before 7 p.m. on a report of a shooting and found a woman who was shot in her back and leg, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

Preliminary information indicated that a dispute over money led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

St. Paul Fire Department medics took the woman, who is in her 20s, to Regions Hospital. She was in stable condition as of Tuesday night.

Metro Transit police had information that a suspect boarded a bus downtown and left the area, and the bus was identified, Ernster said. Metro Transit and St. Paul officers stopped the bus in the area of Snelling and Grand avenues. Officers tried to arrest a man, who Ernster said ran from police.

Police ran after him and took him into custody soon after. They found a handgun in the area, according to Ernster.

