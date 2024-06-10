New Downtown Somerville Alliance director sets this lofty goal

SOMERVILLE – Olivia Manning, the new executive director of the Downtown Somerville Alliance (DSA), has set her sights on a prestigious award.

“I think Somerville could be an excellent candidate for The Great American Main Street Award.” said Manning, “It may take a few years to really get there, but with the help of Main Street New Jersey and all our partners here in Somerville, we can really put our town on the map.”

The Great American Main Street award is given by Main Street America, to recognize the rejuvenation of a community's downtown and commercial areas. Main Street America, with more than 1,600 member communities, is dedicated to helping communities in their revitalization.

The Metuchen Downtown Alliance won the award just last year, but only two other New Jersey towns have won since the award’s inception in 1995.

Manning hopes to make Somerville the fourth New Jersey town to receive the award and she said she will use her marketing and managerial experience to achieve that goal.

Manning comes to Somerville from Bernardsville where in 2018, she founded Downtown Bernardsville, a downtown management corporation similar to DSA.

In her time as executive director of Downtown Bernardsville, Manning independently secured more than $250,000 in funding and grants while generating an annual 3.4% visitor growth since 2020.

More: Somerville's new mayor outlines plans to become 'envy of towns throughout New Jersey'

In Bernardsville Manning developed strategies through community engagement, data gathering, and collaboration with the National Main Street Center. Manning also forged partnerships with local leaders, organizations, and publications.

Manning said she is excited to make her mark with the DSA.

“I’m really hoping to bring my own fresh perspectives to Somerville and DSA,” said Manning, “I want to put my stamp on an area that already has so much in place, but also has many tools for me to work with.”

The Downtown Somerville Alliance website boasts that Somerville receives more than 3.5 million visitors per year while having more than 30,000 square feet of recently built retail space and more than 500 apartments already built or being built.

Manning said her first focus is Division Street.

Division Street, the popular pedestrian mall in downtown Somerville.

“Division Street is awesome, but there's definitely some things that can be done to enhance it,” said Manning, “Even if it is just improving the lighting or enhancing the arts component that the area was built for.”

Before her work in community development, Manning served as Marketing Director at Wavelength Companies, where she played a role in relaunching company websites, executing communication campaigns, and managing marketing operations.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a minor in Advertising. She is also a recipient of the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission Excellence in the Arts Award and has been recognized by the Somerset County Business Partnership as one of the Top 40 Under 40.

"I am thrilled to join DSA as the new executive director," Manning said. "My passion for community development and innovative marketing strategies align perfectly with their vision for growth and impact. I am eager to leverage my experience to enhance pride and foster continued growth within the Somerville community."

Email: emannello@mycentraljersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: New Downtown Somerville Alliance director sets this lofty goal